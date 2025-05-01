Vijender Singh Sparks Massive Speculation About Age Fraud In IPL 2025, Netizens Point Fingers Towards Vaibhav Suryavanshi

The Indian Premier League is underway with all of the teams looking to make it to the playoffs and win the IPL title. Amidst the ongoing IPL, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been one of the biggest breakout stars as he has taken the tournament by storm. Vaibhav Suryavanshi broke the internet with his massive century against Gujarat Titans . Vaibhav Suryavanshi against GT made 101 runs off just 38 balls. What is the most shocking is that Vaibhav Suryavanshi is currently only 14 years old and is taking the cricketing world by storm.

Vijender Singh Makes Claim About Age Fraud In IPL 2025

Former Indian boxer and Olympian Vijender Singh recently took to social media platform X to make a stunning claim. According to the claims made by Vijender Singh, the age fraud controversy which has plagued Indian sports for a very long time has now take over cricket and IPL too.

"Bhai aaj kal umar choti ker ke cricket me bhe khelne lage (Players have started reducing their age in cricket too)," the Olympics bronze medalist posted on his social media account.

The timing of this tweet is unusual as this claims comes just days after 14-year old Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored his first ever ton in the IPL.

Fans Point Fingers Towards Suryavanshi After Vijender Singh's Claims

With Vijender Singh's tweet quickly going viral, fans are left wondering who Vijender Singh is talking about in his tweet. Due to the timing of the tweet several fans are pointing their fingers towards young Rajasthan Royals prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi.