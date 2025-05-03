sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ IPL 2025 | India Talks Tough | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Donald Trump | Goa Stampede | Ajaz Khan In Hot Water |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • IPL 2025: Badminton Ace PV Sindhu Picks RCB Star Virat Kohli As Her Dream Mixed Doubles Partner: 'He Is Amazing'

Updated May 3rd 2025, 16:57 IST

IPL 2025: Badminton Ace PV Sindhu Picks RCB Star Virat Kohli As Her Dream Mixed Doubles Partner: 'He Is Amazing'

Star badminton player PV Sindhu has named RCB star batter Virat Kohli as her ideal mixed doubles partner.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Follow: Google News Icon
PV Sindhu picks up Virat Kohli as her mixed doubles partner
PV Sindhu picks up Virat Kohli as her mixed doubles partner | Image: PTI/BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had an emphatic season so far. Virat Kohli's side has emerged as one of the title contenders this season and will host Chennai Super Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 3.

PV Sindhu Picks Virat Kohli As Her Mixed Doubles Partner

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu happens to be a staunch supporter of RCB. The two-time Olympic medalist was earlier seen cheering for RCB during the home match against Rajasthan Royals, which incidentally also was their first home win of the season. In an interaction with RCB's media team, the Hyderabad-born shuttler revealed he would love to partner with Virat Kohli in a mixed doubles badminton match.

Also Read: Ex-Cricketer Lauds Gujarat Titans Captain Shubman Gill, Draws Comparison To Virat Kohli: 'They Don’t Take Unnecessary Risks'

The excerpts are here.

Let's say you were to change discipline what would PV Sindhu be great at? Would be a batter, a bowler or an all-rounder?

I think a batter so I can just smash it like how I'm doing it in badminton. So maybe a batter.

If you were to pick a player from the RCB squad as your mixed doubles partner who would it be and why?

I think Virat. Of course he is my favourite. He is amazing. Of course, I would pick him as my mixed doubles partner.

Also Read: IPL 2025: RCB Given Stern Warning Ahead Of CSK Clash: 'They Must Finish In Top Two'

RCB Cannot Afford Any More Complacency

RCB have been in dominant form, but their home form has been a concern. Rajat Patidar's side hasn't lost a single match away from home but has only recorded a single win at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2025. With CSK already out of the playoff contention, RCB would hope that they bring their A-game into the game to ensure their IPL playoff qualification with three games to spare. 16 points is likely to confirm a spot in the top four but if they want to ensure a top two finish, they might have to cross the 18 points barrier as a number of teams still can very much reach those coveted spots.

Published May 3rd 2025, 16:57 IST