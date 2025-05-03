IPL 2025: Badminton Ace PV Sindhu Picks RCB Star Virat Kohli As Her Dream Mixed Doubles Partner: 'He Is Amazing'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had an emphatic season so far. Virat Kohli's side has emerged as one of the title contenders this season and will host Chennai Super Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 3.

PV Sindhu Picks Virat Kohli As Her Mixed Doubles Partner

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu happens to be a staunch supporter of RCB. The two-time Olympic medalist was earlier seen cheering for RCB during the home match against Rajasthan Royals, which incidentally also was their first home win of the season. In an interaction with RCB's media team, the Hyderabad-born shuttler revealed he would love to partner with Virat Kohli in a mixed doubles badminton match.

The excerpts are here.

Let's say you were to change discipline what would PV Sindhu be great at? Would be a batter, a bowler or an all-rounder?

I think a batter so I can just smash it like how I'm doing it in badminton. So maybe a batter.

If you were to pick a player from the RCB squad as your mixed doubles partner who would it be and why?

I think Virat. Of course he is my favourite. He is amazing. Of course, I would pick him as my mixed doubles partner.

