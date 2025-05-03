Ex-Cricketer Lauds Gujarat Titans Captain Shubman Gill, Draws Comparison To Virat Kohli: 'They Don’t Take Unnecessary Risks'

IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans (GT) sealed a comfortable 38-run triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 2nd.

Prasidh Krishna was named the 'Player of the Match' following his two-wicket haul in his four-over spell. The Indian pacer gifted just 19 runs at an economy rate of 4.80. Krishna led the bowling attack and successfully defended the 225-run target.

GT skipper Shubman Gill played a captain's knock in the first inning. The 25-year-old played a 76-run knock from 38 balls at a strike rate of 200.00. He hammered 10 fours and 2 sixes during his time on the crease.

Shubman Gill's Stats In IPL 2025

In the ongoing season, Gill scored 465 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 162.02 and has an average of 51.67. He is also the fourth-highest run-scorer in the IPL 2025.

The youngster has played 113 IPL matches, scoring 3681 runs at a strike rate of 138.54, and has an average of 39.16.

Former Cricketer Compares Shubman Gill To Virat Kohli

Following Shubman Gill's stupendous knock against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja compared the youngster with Virat Kohli, saying that don't take 'unnecessary risks'. He added that Gill is no less than Kohli in terms of consistency.

The former cricketer further stated that both the star Indian batters wait for the bowler to make a mistake.

"It’s business as usual with Shubman Gill because this man is just so consistent. We have a Virat Kohli in our country, but Gill is no less. If you look at the consistency with which he scores—it’s similar in style. They don’t take unnecessary risks; they wait for the bowler to make a mistake," Ajay Jadeja said on JioHotstar.

The Gujarat-based franchise moved to the second position on the IPL 2025 standings after their win over the Sunrisers. GT have 14 points and have a net run rate of +0.867. In their previous five matches, the Titans have won six games and conceded just two defeats.