IPL 2025 - RCB Star Virat Kohli Wants His Teammate Jitesh Sharma To Lower His Guard: 'I Want To See That Raw Side'

IPL 2025: Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli revealed that he wants to know the 'raw side' of his teammate and wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma.

Jitesh Sharma has been playing in the IPL since 2022. He has played 50 IPL matches, scoring 851 runs at a strike rate of 150.62 and has an average of 23.64. The wicketkeeper-batter is yet to slam his maiden fifty and century in the cash-rich tournament.

In the ongoing season, Jitesh Sharma is keeping the wicket of the Royal Challengers and not Phil Salt. The 31-year-old scored 121 runs in IPL 2025 from 10 matches at a strike rate of 147.56, and has an average of 30.25.

In a candid conversation during an RCB event, the former skipper Virat Kohli talked about whom he would ‘prefer or not prefer to be his roommate while travelling’.

RCB's official social handle shared the clip of the conversation, where Virat Kohli hilariously said that he doesn't want Swastik Chikara to be his roommate since the youngster doesn't leave alone.

"Because he does not leave me alone, so, definitely not him (Swastik Chikara)," Virat Kohli said when asked who he doesn't want to be his roommate.

Watch The Hilarious Video

However, the talismanic batter said that he wants Jitesh Sharma to be his roommate since he hasn't seen the raw side of the wicketkeeper-batter. The 36-year-old added that Jitesh has that 'mischief' in him.

"But one guy I think is really funny, but he has not opened up with me properly, is Jitesh [Sharma]. I want to see that really fun, raw side of him because I can see it in his eyes; he has that mischief about him. He is very street smart; you can see on the field that he finds different ways of looking at things. So, I would like to get to know him more," he concluded.

Virat Kohli's Stats In IPL 2025

In the ongoing season, Virat Kohli has displayed a stupendous performance. He is currently the third-highest run-scorer with 443 runs at a strike rate of 138.87 and has an average of 63.29.

Virat Kohli has played 262 IPL matches, scoring 8447 runs at a strike rate of 132.32, and has an average of 39.47. The top-order batter has slammed 8 centuries and 61 fifties in his IPL career.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold the second place on the IPL 2025 standings with 14 points and have a net run rate of +0.521. They have won seven matches and conceded three defeats in their 10 games so far.