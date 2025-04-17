IPL 2025: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Praises RCB Captain Rajat Patidar's Ability To Stay Calm, Says ' He's Handling Everything Well'

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, on Friday, April 17th, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru-based franchise have displayed a magnificent performance in the ongoing IPL 2025 under the leadership of Rajat Patidar. RCB have won four matches and conceded two defeats in the ongoing edition so far. With eight points, RCB hold third place on the IPL 2025 standings and have a net run rate of +0.672.

Before the start of the IPL 2025, RCB appointed Rajat Patidar as their new skipper for the season, replacing Faf du Plessis.

Rajat Patidar Scored 186 Runs In IPL 2025 So Far

He has played 33 IPL matches so far and scored 985 runs at a strike rate of 159.39 and has an average of 35.18. In the previous IPL 2024, the 31-year-old scored 395 runs at a strike rate of 177.13 and has an average of 30.38. Meanwhile, in the ongoing 18th season of the cash-rich tournament, Patidar has scored 186 runs from six matches at a strike rate of 161.74.

'He's Been Very Good': Bhuvneshwar Kumar On Rajat Patidar's Captaincy

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Bhuvneshwar Kumar heaped praise on Rajat Patidar's leadership qualities and his ability to stay calm when needed. The fast bowler added that Patidar has been superb, starting from bowling changes to everything.

“He's been very good. The best thing is that he's been calm. That's what he needed, especially in this format. Because when you lose a match, the easy thing is to get panicked. And that's what he has done. We lost two matches, but he's been the same whether we won or we lost. So he's been handling everything very well. With the bowling changes and everything, he's been superb,” Bhuvneshwar Kumar told reporters.