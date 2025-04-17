sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 17th 2025, 21:20 IST

RCB vs PBKS: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ignites Pitch Debate Again, Calls Out Chinnaswamy Stadium's Surface: 'It Is Not The Same'

RCB fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the latest player to join the IPL pitch debate. RCB are slated to face PBKS in the IPL 2025 on Friday.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Virat Kohli
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Virat Kohli | Image: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host the Punjab Kings in a much-anticipated IPL 2025 encounter at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Both teams are on eight points and will definitely fancy their chances against each other.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Joins IPL Pitch Debate

Pitches have been a centre of attraction in this IPL. Ajinkya Rahane became the first to raise the unusual behaviour of the Eden Gardens pitch. After the opening day defeat against RCB, KKR captain pointed out that despite being a spin-heavy team his team didn't get much assistance on the pitch. After that, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming also echoed the same and requested to have better pitches at the Chepauk Stadium.

RCB fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the latest player to join the pitch debate. The Chinnaswamy pitch has been traditional heaven for batters. But this season it has behaved in a tricky way as batters have found it difficult to play strokes fluently.

As quoted by News18, he said, “Our preparation is as usual, nothing different.

“What we do for any opposition on any ground, it is going to be the same. We know the Chinnaswamy is known for batting, but if you look at the wicket, it is not the same as what it used to be. I don’t know the reason, but yes, whether we bowl or bat first, we’ll look at the first few overs and then see how the wicket plays, and then we will decide how to approach things accordingly."

RCB Will Have The Onus To Lift Maiden IPL Title

RCB have had a good start to the season, having won four matches so far. Rajat Patidar has led the team from the front and much like other seasons the pressure has started to mount. Signs have been pretty encouraging this time and will Virat Kohli and Co. manage to end their IPL trophy drought? Only time will tell.

Published April 17th 2025, 21:20 IST