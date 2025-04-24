RR Share Hilarious Video As Coach Dishant Yagnik And Shimron Hetmeyer Engage In Playful Banter Ahead Of IPL Clash Against RCB

Rajasthan Royals are all set to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their Indian Premier League match today (24th April 2025). The match will be taking place at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and it will be an away game for the stand-in captain Riyan Parag and his Rajasthan Royals. Rajasthan Royals have not been in the best of forms recently as they have lost all four of their last matches. As the Rajasthan based franchise gets ready to take on RCB, the odds are heavily against them.

RR Share Hilarious Banter Between Dishant Yagnik And Shimron Hetmeyer

Rajasthan Royals took to their Instagram page to show a hilarious instance from their training session. While Dishant Yagnik was helping Shimron Hetmeyer practice his catching ahead of the clash against RCB, Hetmeyer dropped a catch and fell to the ground in the process. Following this Dishant Yagnik chased after him and then dragged him on the ground by pulling the batter from his feet.

Following this, Dishant Yagnik said, “ Ek catch pakadta nahi hai, seedhe catch pe gir jaa raha hai.” (He doesn't take one catch, he falls down on a straight catch)

Shimron Hetmeyer seemed to improve after this hilarious moment as he took two back to back catches.

RCB's Terrible Track Record At Home In IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be playing their fourth match at home of the IPL 2025 season. RCB so far have had a terrible track record at home this season as they have played three matches and lost all of them. RCB on the other hand are having terrific away outings as they have won all of their way matches.