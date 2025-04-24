Pahalgam Terror Attack Culprits Trying To Scare Gautam Gambhir? Head Coach Receives Death Threats For Demanding Strict Action

Just a day after the heinous and cowardly terror attack in Pahalgam, Team India's Head Coach Gautam Gambhir has received a death threat from 'ISIS Kashmir'. Gautam Gambhir's office, as quoted by ANI, has said that the former BJP MP has filed a complaint to ensure the safety of his family members.

"Former BJP MP and current head coach of the Indian cricket team, Gautam Gambhir, received a death threat from 'ISIS Kashmir'. On Wednesday, he approached the Delhi Police, filing a formal complaint for an FIR and seeking measures to safeguard his family's security," the office said.

ALSO READ | Pahalgam Terror Attack: MI Star Rohit Sharma Expresses Grief Over Massacre In Jammu and Kashmir With Two Emojis

Gautam Gambhir Receives Two Threat Emails

The email that Head Coach Gautam Gambhir had received contained three chilling words, "I kill you", as reported by India Today. Gambhir reportedly received two threat emails, one in the afternoon and another in the evening. Both emails had the same content.

This is not the first time that the former India player has received death threats. Gambhir was threatened in November 2021 while he was a serving member of parliament. Gambhir is currently on a break from his coaching duties as all the Indian players are busy playing the Indian Premier League.

The Head Coach had recently visited France with his family members after India won the Champions Trophy in March. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had appointed Gautam Gambhir as the Head Coach of the Indian team after Rahul Dravid stepped down. Prior to that, Gambhir had led the Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL trophy as a mentor.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya Denounces Pahalgam Terrorist Attack As Players & Commentators Don Black Arm Bands In Solidarity

Gautam Gambhir Sets His Sights On The England Tour