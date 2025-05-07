IPL 2025: Blockbuster Clash Gets Cut Down By Rain, GT Secure Thriller Win Over MI By 3 Wickets via DLS

IPL 2025: The Gujarat Titans have secured a victory over Mumbai Indians by three wickets via the DLS method as the match was interrupted midway due to bad weather. Intense downpour took over Wankhede towards the end of the 2nd innings, and all the players had to seek shelter and the pitch was covered. The DLS Method was in favour of MI as GT were a few runs behind the required score. However, play was resumed at 12:30 AM with the new target being 15 runs in an over. In the end, Arshad Khan pushed the ball ahead and the Titans picked up a dramatic win over MI.

GT Secure Dramatic Finish, Win By 3 Wickets via DLS

Gujarat Titans picked up a decent start in the second innings. While Sai Sudharsan had to make an early exit due to his dismissal, Shubman Gill took matters into his own hands. The GT skipper scored a spectacular 43-run knock before Jasprit Bumrah basted his magic delivery to dismiss him. Wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler also looked in form as he scored big shots and picked up a 27-ball 30 before his dismissal.

Sherfane Rutherford looked solid as he scored a 15-ball 28. Rain added some drama in the game as the play had to be paused briefly before it resumed. GT's hopes started to fall after Shahrukh Khan was dismissed at six and then Rashid fell at just two runs. Rahul Tewatia and Gerald Coetzee were on strike when the play stopped once again. This time, the downpour was heavier, leading to the covers being promptly brought back again. The DLS method favoured MI as GT were five runs behind the required score to gain the edge.

GT needed 15 off one over after the DLS method came into play, and Rahul Tewatia pulled off huge shots in the final over. Gerald Coetzee also aided him well as the Titans secured a win. The SA cricketer was dismissed in a crucial juncture, but Arshad Khan managed to steal a single to secure the win.

Mumbai Indians' bowling unit picked up wickets during clinical junctures as they effectively halted GT batters. Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Ashwani Kumar picked up two wickets each to pick up six dismissals.

Mumbai Indians Manage To Power Through In First Innings

The Mumbai Indians couldn't deliver a fruitful outing at Wankhede as openers Ryan Rickleton and Rohit Sharma fell early. Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav delivered a clinical partnership to bring stability for MI as they scored 53 and 35 runs, respectively. Tilak Varma, skipper Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir also couldn't make a difference as they all fell under ten runs. Corbin Bosch then brought some momentum in the game as he pushed the score ahead. Towards the end, Deepak Chahar and Karn Sharma stood unbeaten as Mumbai scored 155 runs on the board.