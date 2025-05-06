KKR vs CSK: Will Rain Dampen Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2025 Playoff Hopes? Check Weather Forecast Here

Updated May 6th 2025, 23:37 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders will host the Chennai Super Kings in a crucial IPL 2025 tie at the Eden Gardens on May 7, Wednesday. The defending champions need to win all their remaining matches in order to stay in the hunt for a spot in the IPL playoffs.
KKR secured a slender win over Rajasthan Royals to keep their IPL playoff hopes alive. They are currently in the 6th position with 11 points and will play their last home game against CSK. The last match against Punjab Kings saw rain play the spoilsport as a point was shared between the two teams. The rain threat is again looming large head of KKR's must-win tie against CSK.
As per Accuweather, there will be thunderstorms in some parts of Kolkata with a 36 per cent cloud cover. The probability of precipitation remains at 40 per cent in the afternoon, while it might come down to a mere 2 per cent. This might be a piece of good news for the KKR fans who are expected to throng the stadium to cheer for their favourite teams.
It hasn't panned out the way KKR had hoped. The defending champions have managed to turn their season around to some extent and they would hope to continue their momentum. Despite the rain threat, Eden Gardens surface is likely to assist the batter as it has been the case and the likes of Ajinkya Rahana and Ankrish Raghuwanshi will have to lead from the front.
Bowling hasn't really fired up as the likes of Varun Chakaravarthy haven't really got their rhythm and it could pose a real threat as CSK do have players like Ayush Mhatre who can hit the ball clean. KKR will have a tough task to cut out as they will have to ensure three out of three wins and will hope to get some favourable results from other teams.
