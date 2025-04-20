IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Keep Playoff Hopes Alive With Stellar Show From Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Against Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav's blitzkrieg knocks powered Mumbai Indians (MI) to seal a dominating nine-wicket triumph over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 38th match of the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2025, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Sunday, April 20th.

Rohit and Suryakumar cemented a partnership of 114 runs during the run chase, which made it look easy for the Mumbai-based franchise.

Rohit, Suryakumar Dealt With Only Boundaries To Help MI Clinch A Victory Over CSK

The Chennai bowlers tried their best to get a breakthrough but had to bow down to the partnership of Rohit and Suryakumar. The fiery knocks from the star MI batters helped the host chase down the target in just 16th overs.

During the start of the 16th over, Mumbai needed 20 runs and had enough balls on their hands. However, Suryakumar's beast mode was activated as he slammed three consecutive sixes to end the game with four overs left in hand.

In the second inning, Chennai were sloppy with both their bowling and fielding. Meanwhile, the MI batters just took advantage of it.

Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma opened for Mumbai, but could make a partnership of 63 runs after the South African wicketkeeper-batter was removed from the crease by Ravindra Jadeja in the seventh over.

If CSK thought they had time for relief, it was not the case. Suryakumar Yadav came on to the crease and created more problems for the visitors. In the end, Suryakumar scored the winning runs and helped Mumbai Indians clinch a nine-wicket triumph over CSK.

CSK showcased a sluggish performance in the second inning with the ball. It was only Ravindra Jadeja who managed to pick a wicket for the Super Kings on April 20th.

Both Rohit and Suryakumar stayed unbeaten on the crease to power MI to a dominating win. Rohit scored 76 runs from 45 balls at a strike rate of 168.89. The former MI skipper hammered 4 fours and 6 sixes in the second inning. Meanwhile, Suryakumar played a 68-run knock from 30 balls at a strike rate of 226.67. He slammed 6 fours and five sixes during his time on the crease.

CSK Gave A 177-Run Target To MI

In the first inning, Shaik Rasheed (19) and Rachin Ravindra (5) opened for the Super Kings but could only cement a partnership of 16 runs. It was a sluggish start from the visitors after Ravindra lost his wicket in the fourth over.

Following that, 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre took things into his hands and hammered 32 runs in 15 balls at a strike rate of 213.33. The youngster's time on the crease came to an end in the seventh over when Deepak Chahar dismissed him.

After losing quick wickets, Ravindra Jadeja (53*) and Shivam Dube (50) solidified a partnership of 79 runs, which helped Super Kings propel to 176/5 in the first inning.

Jasprit Bumrah led the Mumbai Indians' bowling attack with his two-wicket haul in his four-over spell. Bumrah picked up two crucial wickets as he removed Shivam Dube and CSK captain MS Dhoni from the crease.

In the end, it was the hosts who had the last laugh in the game following their stunning nine-wicket win over the Chennai-based franchise.