IPL 2025: Updated Points Table After Mumbai Indians' Commanding Nine-Wicket Triumph Over Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) clinched a magnificent nine-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 38th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Sunday, April 20th.

Rohit Sharma was named the 'Player of the Match' following his blitz knock during the run chase. The former MI captain stayed unbeaten on the crease and hammered 76 runs from 45 balls at a strike rate of 168.89. The 37-year-old slammed four fours and six sixes in the second inning.

In the first inning, Ravindra Jadeja (53*) and Shivam Dube (50) played a crucial partnership and helped CSK propel to 176/5 in the first inning. Apart from Jadeja and Dube, only 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre played a crucial knock; the rest couldn't face the Mumbai bowling attack.

Jasprit Bumrah led the Mumbai Indians' bowling attack with his two-wicket haul in his four-over spell. The star fast bowler bagged two crucial wickets as he removed MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube from the crease.

During the run chase, Rohit Sharma (76*) and Suryakumar Yadav (68*) played a blitzkrieg knock and powered MI to the given target in just 16th overs. In the end, it was Suryakumar who scored the winning runs by smashing a six over the long-off.

Ravindra Jadeja was the only wicket-taker for the Super Kings. No other bowler could pick wickets in the second innings at the Wankhede Stadium.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After MI's Win Over CSK

Following the win, Mumbai Indians hold sixth place with eight points with a net run rate of +0.483. MI have won four matches and conceded four defeats in the ongoing season. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings hold the bottom-most place on the IPL 2025 standings with four points table with a net run rate of -1.392. The Chennai-based franchise won just two matches and suffered six defeats in the 18th edition of the cash-rich tournament.

Updated IPL 2025 points table. Image: Google (Screengrab)

MI Will Take On SRH In Their Upcoming IPL 2025 Fixture