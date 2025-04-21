IPL 2025: Can Kolkata Knight Riders Make It To The Playoffs After Defeat Against Gujarat Titans? Possible Scenario Explained

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) suffered a humiliating 39-run loss against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 39th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL), at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Monday, April 21st.

GT skipper Shubman Gill played a scintillating knock in the first, scoring 90 runs from 55 balls at a strike rate of 163.64. Gill played a captain's knock against KKR, hammering 10 fours and 3 sixes during his time on the crease.

GT Clinch 39-Run Win Over Defending Champions

The Knight Riders won the toss and decided to bowl against KKR, however, Ajinkya Rahane's decision did not go in their favour. The Knights looked totally unarmoured in both innings.

In the first inning, Sai Sudharsan (52) and Shubman Gill (90) opened for the Titans and cemented a solid 114-run partnership. Sudharsan played at a strike rate of 144.44, hammering 6 fours and 1 six during his time on the crease. The KKR bowlers struggled to pick early wickets, which made it easier for the visitors. In the final part of the first inning, Jos Buttler's 41-run cameo from 23 balls propelled GT to 198/3 in the first inning.

During the run chase, the KKR struggled to build up a partnership to chase down the target. The GT bowling attack bagged wickets at crucial intervals. It was only Ajinkya Rahane who shone for the Knights in the second inning. Rahane played a 50-run knock from 36 balls at a strike rate of 138.89. The KKR captain hammered five fours and one six during his time on the crease.

Prasidh Krishna and Prasidh Krishna led the Gujarat Titans bowling attack with their two-wicket hauls in their respective spells, and successfully restricted KKR to 159/8, and clinched a 39-run triumph for the Titans.

How Can KKR Qualify For The IPL 2025 Playoffs

In the 10-team tournament, every franchise plays 14 matches before the start of the playoffs. Every team needs to win eight matches and have 16 points to make their way into the playoffs without relying on any other team's net run rate. As per that, KKR needs to win the rest of their six matches in the ongoing edition of the IPL to make it into the playoffs.

In their next six matches of the IPL 2025, KKR will take on Punjab Kings (April 26th), Delhi Capitals (April 29th), Rajasthan Royals (May 4th), Chennai Super Kings (May 7th), Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 10th), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 17th).