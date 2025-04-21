IPL 2025: Shubman Gill Leads Gujarat Titans To Commanding Win Over 'Unarmoured' Knights, Shatters KKR's Playoff Hopes

Gujarat Titans hammered Kolkata Knight Riders by 39 runs at the Eden Gardens to secure their 6th win in IPL 2025. The loss has further complicated KKR's chance to make it to the IPL playoffs.

Shubman Gill’s brilliant 90 helped Gujarat Titans to post a healthy total on the board. He combined well with his opening partner, Sai Sudarshan who has been a consistent figure for the IPL 2022 champions.

Sudarshan reached another fifty as the visitors posted 104 runs in 11 overs and looked on their way to pile up a 200+ score. But the middle overs didn’t produce many runs as GT’s sluggish approach attracted attention.

Buttler too struggled to hit balls as he could only manage 41 off 23 balls. KKR’s poor fielding also rubbed salt into their wounds as they gifted at least three boundaries to their opponent.