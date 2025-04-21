Delhi Capitals Star Provides Major Update On Faf du Plessis' Injury Ahead Of LSG Clash: 'Final Call Will Be Taken By...'

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, on Tuesday, April 22nd.

The Delhi-based franchise have displayed a stunning performance in the IPL 2025 so far. The Capitals have won five matches and conceded only two defeats in the ongoing season. DC hold the second place on the IPL 2025 standings with 10 points, with a net run rate of +0.589. DC's only two defeats in the season came against Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans.

During Delhi Capitals' clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 10th, Faf du Plessis suffered an injury while fielding. In the second inning, the former South African batter came to bat and scored just two runs from seven balls at a strike rate of 28.57.

After sustaining the injury, Faf has missed DC's previous three matches. However, the 40-year-old's presence is not being missed, as the Capitals have showcased a powerful performance in the tournament so far.

Faf du Plessis' Stats In IPL

The Proteas have played 148 IPL matches, scoring 4652 runs at a strike rate of 136.66 and have an average of 35.78. The veteran batter has smashed 38 half-centuries, however, he is yet to slam his maiden ton in the extravagant tournament.

In the previous 2024 edition of the IPL, Du Plessis scored 438 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 161.62 and had an average of 29.20.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Delhi Capitals star bowler Vipraj Nigam opened on Du Plessis' fitness and said that the South African has been recovering well. However, Nigam confirmed that the final call on when Du Plessis will return to the crease will be taken by the Delhi Capitals team management.

“He is recovering well but the final call will be taken by the management,” Nigam said at the pre-match press conference.

Vipraj Nigam's Numbers In IPL 2025