IPL 2025: Can Lucknow Super Giants Qualify For Playoffs After Defeat Against Mumbai Indians? Possible Scenario Explained

IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered a humiliating 54-run defeat to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 45th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Sunday, April 27th.

LSG Hold Sixth Place In IPL 2025 Standings

It was the Super Giants' second consecutive defeat in the ongoing season. LSG have won just two matches in their previous five fixtures. LSG hold the sixth place on the IPL 2025 standings with 10 points and have a net run rate of -0.325. Rishabh Pant-led side conceded five defeats and won five matches in the ongoing season of the cash-rich tournament.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians moved to the second place on the IPL 2025 table with 12 points and have a net run rate of +0.889. MI had a poor start in the ongoing season, but the Hardik Pandya-led side made a solid comeback. MI are unbeaten in their previous five matches in the IPL 2025.

With the defeat against MI, there has been speculation about whether LSG can qualify for the IPL 2025 Playoffs or not. Yes, the Super Giants still have a chance to make it into the top four of the points table.

How Can LSG Still Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs

The cut-off points to qualify for the IPL knockout stage is 16 points. If the franchises have 16 points or above, they can make it into the Playoffs without relying on any other team's net run rate or performance.

Every team plays 14 matches in the cash-rich tournament before the start of the knockout round. LSG have already played 10 matches as of now in the 2025 edition. The Rishabh Pant-led side have four remaining games, out of which they need to clinch three wins, only then they can touch the 16-run mark on the points table. LSG can afford to lose just one game in their upcoming fixtures.

LSG have failed to maintain consistency in the 18th season of the IPL. Now, only time will tell whether the Lucknow-based franchise can qualify for the IPL 2025 Playoffs or not.