IPL 2025: Can Sunrisers Hyderabad Qualify For Playoffs After Defeat Against Mumbai Indians? Possible Scenario Explained

IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) once again displayed a poor performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, and conceded a seven-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 41st match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, on Wednesday, April 23rd.

It was Sunrisers Hyderabad's second consecutive defeat in the cash-rich tournament. As of now, the Hyderabad-based franchise have suffered six defeats and clinched just two wins in the 2025 edition of the IPL.

SRH came to face the Mumbai Indians, knowing that this was their must-win encounter in the tournament. However, the hosts still managed to produce a poor performance.

SRH Struggled With Bat, Losing Early Wickets Against MI

Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Hardik Pandya's decision did go in their favour. The Sunrisers lost quick wickets in the partnership, failing to build a partnership. After the ninth over in the first inning, SRH's score was 37/5.

It was Heinrich Klaasen (71) and Abhinav Manohar's (43) crucial partnership that powered Hyderabad to 143/8 in the first inning.

Trent Boult led the Mumbai bowling attack with his four-wicket haul in his four-over spell. Boult gave just 26 runs at an economy rate of 6.50. Deepak Chahar also bagged two wickets.

During the run chase, it was again Rohit Sharma's fiery 70-run knock from 46 balls that helped MI come closer to the target. Rohit hammered 8 fours and three sixes during his time on the crease at a strike rate of 152.17. In the end, it was Suryakumar Yadav's cameo that helped MI to end the game in just 16 overs. Suryakumar smashed 40 runs from 19 balls at a strike rate of 210.53, he hammered 5 fours and 2 sixes. The powerful knocks from Suryakumar and Rohit helped MI to clinch a comfortable seven-wicket triumph over SRH.

How Can SRH Still Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs

To qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs, Sunrisers Hyderabad need to win their next six matches of the tournament; only then can they qualify for the knockout stage. SRH cannot afford to concede anymore defeats, or else the Pat Cummins-led side will miss their chance to make it into the top four.

In the 10-team tournament, every franchise plays 14 matches before the start of the playoffs. Teams needed to win eight of their 14 games and have 16 points; only then they can qualify for the playoffs without relying on any other team's net run rate.

Following the defeat, SRH hold ninth place on IPL 2025 standings with four points and have a net run rate of -1.361. They have won two matches and conceded six defeats in the IPL 2025 after playing eight games.