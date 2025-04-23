'Playing For Mumbai': Fans React As Ishan Kishan Falls Prey To His Own Misconception Of Being Dismissed During SRH vs MI

IPL 2025: In the 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, April 23rd.

During the toss, Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to bowl against the Hyderabad-based franchise. From the beginning of the match, the Hyderabad batters looked off form as they lost quick wickets against the Mumbai bowlers.

Ishan Kishan Walks Off The Crease Following Bizarre Dismissal Against MI

However, SRH wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan's bizarre dismissal has gained people's attention on the internet. The 26-year-old scored one run from four balls at a strike rate of 25.00. He was removed from the crease by Deepak Chahar in an interesting manner in the third over of the first inning.

It was an average delivery from Chahar, which went down the leg side, and straight went on MI keeper Ryan Rickelton's palms. No MI players appealed for a wicket, but Ishan Kishan, without any hesitation, started walking off the field. The umpire seemed a bit confused and raised his finger to confirm Kishan's dismissal. However, later the UltraEdge replay showed there was no contact between the bat and the ball. Since Kishan did not take the DRS, the umpire stayed with his original decision.

Netizens React To Ishan Kishan's Wicket

Ishan Kishan has performed poorly in the 18th season of the cash-rich tournament, scoring just 139 runs from 8 matches at a strike rate of 163.53 and has an average of 23.17. The youngster has played 113 matches and scored 2783 runs at a strike rate of 137.03.

Previously, Kishan played for the Mumbai-based franchise. However, MI did not retain the wicketkeeper-batter. During the IPL 2025 mega-auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad acquired Ishan Kishan for Rs 11.25 crore. He was also the most expensive buy for the Hyderabad-based franchise at the mega-auction.