IPL 2025: Heinrich Klaasen's Valiant Effort Falls Short As Mumbai Indians Demolish Sunrisers Hyderabad By 7 Wickets At Uppal

IPL 2025: The Mumbai Indians continue their impressive form in the Indian Premier League as they overpower the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The Hardik Pandya -led side defeated the hosts by seven wickets. Rohit Sharma 's spectacular 70-run knock and his fine partnership with Suryakumar Yadav helped MI pip SRH in away conditions. Despite Heinrich Klassen and Abhinav Manohar's titanic effort, Hyderabad failed to capitalise on the game.

MI Demolish SRH At Uppal, Secure a 7-Wicket Win

Mumbai Indians showed no sign of weakness from the start of the 2nd innings. Opener Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickleton delivered a spectacular start for the side. While Rickleton was taken down at 11, Rohit delivered a powerful knock and went on to secure consecutive half-centuries in the IPL. Will Jacks also contributed a 19-ball 22. The Indian Test and ODI skipper was dismissed at 70 runs, but he had done the job for MI. Suryakumar Yadav also contributed a crucial 40-run knock that helped MI seal the win over SRH at Uppal.

Hyderabad's bowling was barely effective, as they failed to restrict MI on their own turf. The team managed to scalp three wickets, courtesy of Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Maling and Zeeshan Ansari. Despite having the home advantage, SRH's woes continue in the IPL 2025 as they remain on the lower part of the points table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Woes Continue In the Big League!

The Sunrisers Hyderabad flopped from the start as the top-order failed to contribute. Travis Head fell for a duck while Abhishek Sharma lost his wicket at eight runs. Even Ishan Kishan was dismissed at just one run in what looked like a bizarre scene of events. Nitish Reddy was also dismissed early, adding to SRH's troubles in the IPL 2025 season. Heinrich Klaasen and Abhinav Manohar pulled off a massive rescue work for the side as they provided support in middle-order batting. Klaasen scored 71 off 44 runs, while Manohar missed out on a half-century after being dismissed at 43. But they forged a critical partnership to elevate SRH against MI's potent bowling.