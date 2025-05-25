IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings Youngster Dewald Brevis Joins Elite CSK List Featuring Suresh Raina, Ajinkya Rahane With Blitz Knock Against GT

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) youngster Dewald Brevis played a scintillating 57-run knock from 23 balls in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Gujarat Titans (GT) and achieved an elusive feat featuring top CSK stars Suresh Raina and Ajinkya Rahane.

Brevis joined the Super Kings in mid-IPL 2025, replacing the injured Gurjapneet Singh. CSK brought Dewald for Rs 2.2 crore.

Dewald Brevis Achieves Elusive Feat During GT vs CSK Clash

During the 67th match of the IPL 2025 between GT and CSK, the 22-year-old South African player played a fiery knock from the moment he stepped onto the crease. Brevis hammered four fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 247.83 against the Titans.

With his 19-ball fifty, Dewald Brevis became the joint-second fastest IPL half-century for CSK.

Only Suresh Raina stands at the top spot with his 16-ball half-century against Punjab Kings in the 2014 season.

Moeen Ali and Ajinkya Rahane also hold the second stand with their 19-ball half-century in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, respectively.

Dewald Brevis's Stats In IPL 2025

The South African youngster played six matches in the IPL 2025, scoring 225 runs at a strike rate of 180.00, and has an average of 37.50.

Dewald Brevis's 57-run knock from 23 balls powered Chennai Super Kings to 230/5 in the first inning. Devon Conway also scored 52 runs from 35 balls at a strike rate of 148.57. The Kiwi batter slammed six fours and two sixes during his time on the crease.

Prasidh Krishna led the Gujarat Titans with his two-wicket haul at an economy rate of 5.50. Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, and Shahrukh Khan bagged one wicket each in their respective spells.