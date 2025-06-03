IPL 2025 Closing Ceremony LIVE: Check Out The Performers List, Time, Venue, Telecast And Live Streaming Details

Updated 3 June 2025 at 13:59 IST
RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final: The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League will be a historic affair as a new champion will be crowned in Ahmedabad tonight. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will battle it out for the coveted IPL title. Both sides are on the ultimate level of their quest to become the champions for the first time. The epic showdown would face off at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest cricket stadium.
Earlier, the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata was supposed to host the summit clash. However, the tournament's abrupt 10-day suspension due to heightened geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan prompted the BCCI and IPL to shift it to Ahmedabad.
Ahead of the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final, a grand opening ceremony will be featured, where the Grammy Award-winning Indian singer Shankar Mahadevan will perform. The ceremony would be a tribute to the Indian Armed Forces for their contributions towards Operation Sindoor and also honour the lives of the fallen innocent people in the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack.
The famed Indian singer would be performing alongside his sons, Shivam and Siddharth Mahadevan. Singers Prakriti Giri & Shrinidhi Ghatate will also be performing, as revealed by Mahadevan.
The IPL 2025 kicked off with a dazzling ceremony at the Eden Gardens, with superstar performers like Disha Patani & Varun Dhawan and singers Shreyas Ghoshal & Karan Aujla participating in the event.
The IPL 2025 Closing Ceremony will take place at 06:00 PM IST. After that, the toss happens at 07:00 PM IST and the match commences at 07:30 PM IST.
Fans in India can watch the IPL 2025 Closing Ceremony live telecast via the Star Sports Network.
Fans in India can watch the IPL 2025 Closing Ceremony live streaming via the JioHotstar app and website.
