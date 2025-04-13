IPL 2025: CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Points Out Brutal MS Dhoni Reality: 'He Doesn't Have A Magic Wand'

Chennai Super Kings have failed to navigate their challenges in IPL 2025. MS Dhoni returned to his captaincy duties against Kolkata Knight Riders in the last match, but that didn't yield the desired result for the five-time champions.

Dhoni was handed the leadership mantle once again after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the campaign due to an elbow injury. CSK succumbed to their lowest total at home in the last game as KKR spinners choked the home side with their accurate line and length. Batting in the powerplay has also been a concern as the lack of firepower has also been a major concern.

Stephen Fleming Opened Up On MS Dhoni's Role

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash against Lucknow Super Giants, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming reflected on MS Dhoni's role in IPL 2025. A quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, “His influence will be always prominent but he's not a soothsayer, he hasn't got a magic wand.

"He can't just rub it over the side otherwise he would have brought it out earlier.

“It's a case of us working very hard along with MS to turn it around and certainly in both of our cricketing careers, we've been in situations that require a lot of energy and we've got to make sure that the energy is put in the right place.”

MS Dhoni Hasn't Been At His Best