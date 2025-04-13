IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad Among Other CSK Players Seek Blessings At Ayodhya's Sacred Hanuman Garhi Temple | WATCH

Ahead of the Chennai Super Kings' encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025, members of the five-time IPL title-winning franchise paid a visit to Ayodhya. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, among other cricketers, sought blessings at the sacred Hanuman Garhi Temple. The Super Kings will be in action in an away match, and they paid a visit before their upcoming match-up in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

In a video shared by ANI, Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad could be seen paying a visit to the Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya. He was accompanied by the franchise's team members and had security walking around them for protection. Donned in a traditional Indian outfit, Gaikwad was seen entering the temple premises and sought blessings from the almighty Lord Hanuman. Gaikwad visited a day after Hanuman Jayanti.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been sidelined from action for the rest of the IPL 2025 season. The CSK skipper sustained a hairline elbow fracture while in action, which has made him ineligible for action. As a result, MS Dhoni has been handed the reins, and he will lead the side in the remaining set of games.

Chennai Super Kings Have Slumped Into A New Low In IPL

The Chennai Super Kings have endured some tough times lately, as they have lost five consecutive matches in the IPL 2025 season so far. MS Dhoni's return as the skipper did not do any charm as they lost against defending champions, the Kolkata Knight Riders. The Delhi Capitals also breached the Chepauk fortress, which is a new low for the five-time IPL champs. They are now at the bottom of the table with five losses and just one win and have a concerning NRR of -1.554.