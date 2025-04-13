IPL 2025: Virat Kohli Masterclass Sinks Rajasthan Royals, RCB Leapfrog LSG To Secure 3rd Position

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated the Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets to secure their fourth win in IPL 2025. Following the victory, RCB moved to the third position while Rajasthan Royals are in the 4th position in the IPL table.

RCB Thrashed Rajasthan Royals To Secure 4th Win

Riding on Yashasvi Jaiswal's second half-century in IPL 2025, the Rajasthan Royals posted a formidable 173 runs. On a sluggish surface, Jaiswal didn't face any problems and smashed the bowlers all over the ground. The southpaw looked full of intent, but his compatriots failed to back him with substantial contributions. Sanju Samson 's struggle was quite evident, and the RR skipper fell very cheaply, with a mere 15 runs under his belt. Rajasthan's lack of batting depth was on show again but with the help of Dhruv Jurel, the home side managed to amass 47 runs in the last four overs.

Apart from Suyash Sharma, all the other bowlers bowled according to the line and length. Krunal Pandya conceded just 29 runs in his four-over spell and also got the prize wicket of Sanju Samson.

Phil Salt hit a quickfire 65 while Virat Kohli continued his fine form with another 50 to his name. Riyan Parag had the chance to dismiss the former RCB skipper early in the 2nd innings, but he missed a sitter, and Virat capitalized on his mistake. Despite batting on the slow surface, both the openers didn't hesitate to take down the bowlers and reap[ed the dividends for their approach. Virat also brought up his 100th T20 fifty on this occasion and currently also has the most number of 50+ scores in IPL.