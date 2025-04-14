IPL 2025: CSK Officially Announce Teenager Ayush Mhatre As Ruturaj Gaikwad Replacement

Chennai Super Kings have announced the signing of Ayush Mhatre as a replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad . Gaikwad has been ruled out for the entire IPL campaign, and the 17-year-old has been drafted into the squad in his place.

Chennai Super Kings Announced Ruturaj Gaikwad's Replacement

Mhatre had been with the CSK squad for a whole and hasn't made his T20 debut yet. He smashed two centuries in List-A matches, and his ability to hit the ball fluently was one of the main reasons behind CSK's interest in him. Mhatre triggered a debate with his 181 knock against Nagaland , and people started to look into him after his sensational knock of 148, which comprised of 13 fours and 9 sixes.

The teenager also featured for India U-19 in the Asia Cup, taking part in three matches. He amassed 504 runs in 9 first-class games with two hundreds to his name. In List-A cricket, he has recorded 458 runs at an astonishing average of 65.42. Ruturaj was a pivotal part of Chennai's batting lineup and his absence would be a huge blow for the five time IPL champions. It remains to be seen whether the 17 year will get his chance to prove his potential on one of the biggest stages in world cricket.

