IPL 2025: Ravindra Jadeja Celebrates In Front Of Umpire As No Ball Review Falls In Favour Of CSK

Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja was seen breaking out in a passionate celebration in front of the umpire after Ayush Badoni was declared dismissed. MS Dhoni stumped the batter as the ball went past him, and the CSK skipper made no mistake. Badoni was taken down at 22 after he survived two attempts of dismissal despite being given out by the umpire before luck favoured the Chennai Super Kings.

Ravindra Jadeja Celebrates Wildly Infront Of Umpire After Ayush Badoni's Dismissal

During the first innings of the LSG vs CSK clash at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Ayush Badoni got two lifelines during the play. The first dismissal was declared as no ball, while the second decision had to be overturned after Badoni opted for a review. The third time wasn't the charm, as Badoni was dismissed off Ravindra Jadeja's delivery after being stumped out by skipper MS Dhoni.

However, some drama unfolded as a no-ball check was taken on whether MS Dhoni's gloves were behind the wickets. The thorough observation concluded that his hands were behind, and the stumping attempt was clean. Badoni's time in the middle ended, and Ravindra Jadeja was seen celebrating passionately in front of the umpire, who burst into laughter over the all-rounder's actions.

Rishabh Pant Breaks The Deadlock, Scores A Half-Century

Rishabh Pant was a man with an aim against the Chennai Super Kings. The LSG skipper delivered an excellent showing against the MS Dhoni-led side, breaking a slump that had prevented him from scoring runs in previous games.

The Lucknow Super Giants captain scored a 49-ball 63 against CSK and stood up for the team when it mattered most. Pant put on a show at Ekana with his trademark shots, hitting four boundaries and four sixes, before being dismissed by Pathirana. MS Dhoni made a simple catch to help take his wicket.