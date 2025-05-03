IPL 2025: CSK Opt To Bowl Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Lungi Ngidi Replaces Hazlewood In RCB Playing XI

IPL 2025: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and decided to bowl against Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on Saturday, May 3rd.

RCB Bring One Change In Playing XI

MS Dhoni confirmed that Chennai will be playing with the same eleven. On the other hand, Rajat Patidar made one change, Lungi Ngidi replaced Josh Hazlewood in the RCB Playing XI.

While speaking at the toss, CSK captain MS Dhoni said that the Super Kings want to make the most of their last four matches in the ongoing season.

"We want to make the most of the last four games we have got. Try to look into next year and which indivdual will fit into what role. Yes we want to win games but getting the most of the four games is important. It seems tacky, must have been under covers for quite some time and other than that it is a venue where scoring runs is easy...," Dhoni said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar said that they will aim to put up a ‘good total’ to keep the pressure on the visitors in the second inning.

"We will try to put a good total on the board and keep them under pressure. Everyone is in a good frame of mind and doing their roles, as a captain I am very confident in my boys. Till now many players have performed for the team and that is a good sign... One change - Ngidi comes in for Josh," Patidar said.

RCB Hold Third Place In IPL 2025 Standings

RCB hold third place on the IPL 2025 standings with 14 points and have a net run rate of +0.867. On the other hand, CSK stand at the bottom most spot in the table with four points and have a net run rate of -1.211.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Playing XI: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli , Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal.