Sunil Gavaskar Makes His Feelings Clear On Pakistan's Participation In Asia Cup 2025, Claims ACC Could Get Disbanded

On the 22nd of April, 2025, tragedy struck in Kashmir when a terrorist attack in Pahalgam saw 26 people lose their lives. The attack by Pakistani terrorists has once again caused massive tensions between India and Pakistan with India looking to retaliate against it's neighbors for the deadly attack. Amidst these tensions between the two countries, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has weighed in that Pakistan will most probably not be a part of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 which is to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

Sunil Gavaskar On Pakistan's Participation In Asia Cup 2025

Following the attack in Pahalgam, the tensions between India and Pakistan are at an all time high with several Pakistani figures and sports persons facing social media bans in India. While speaking to Sports Today, Sunil Gavaskar revealed that he does not see Pakistan being a part of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

"BCCI's stance has always been what the government of India tells them to do. So I don't think it would be any different when it comes to the Asia Cup. India and Sri Lanka are the hosts for this particular edition of the Asia Cup, so it depends on whether things have changed at all, but if things haven't changed, I can't see Pakistan now being part of the Asia Cup, which is going to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka," said Sunil Gavaskar about Pakistan's participation in the Asia Cup that is to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Gavaskar Claims Asian Cricket Council Could Get Disbanded

Sunil Gavaskar while further speaking on Pakistan's participation in the Asia Cup said that due to the tensions between the countries the Asian Cricket Council could get disbanded. He also stated that the Asia Cup could transform into a three team or a four team tour.

"I don't know how it will be. It might be that the Asian Cricket Council could well be disbanded, and you could just have a three-nation tour, that could well have a three-nation tournament, or a four-nation tournament with maybe Hong Kong or UAE being invited. So that could well happen, the Asian Cricket Council could well be disbanded. But I think it is dependent on what happens in the next couple of months," Sunil Gavaskar further added to his comments.