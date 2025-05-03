'This Year It's About Domination': RCB Full Of Confidence Ahead Of IPL 2025 Southern Derby Clash Against Out Of Form CSK

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be taking on Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match on 3rd May 2025. The match between the two teams has famously been referred to as the ‘Southern Derby.’ RCB have been in spectacular touch in the currently ongoing IPL season as they have 14 points to their name with 7 wins out of 10 matches played. As Rajat Patidar and his team get ready to take on what is an extremely out of form CSK, they will be looking to get the win and be the first team to confirm their qualification for the playoffs.

RCB Confident Ahead Of Home Clash Against CSK

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be meeting for the second time in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League with the first match having taken place at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. RCB had won the clash between two teams and will be looking to make it two out of two.

Ahead of the clash, RCB took to social media platform Instagram to share a video which showed the RCB players practicing in full swing. The post had the caption," Last year it was about survival but this year it is about domination."

The video also showed RCB fans cheering on their team ahead of the massive clash.

RCB Looking To Confirm Playoff Spot In Match Against CSK

Royal Challengers Bengaluru currently have 14 points next to their name in the IPL points table. If they manage to win against a struggling Chennai, their total points tally will go up to 16 points. With 16 points, RCB will confirm their spot in the playoffs for the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League.