Ravindra Jadeja Displays Exceptional Fielding Skills In Dugout, Grabs MS Dhoni's One-Handed Six Against Punjab Kings | WATCH

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are facing Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, on Wednesday, April 30th, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Chennai Super Kings hold the bottom-most position on the IPL 2025 standings with just four points and have a net run rate of -1.302. The 18th season of the IPL has been a disaster for the Super Kings as they have won just two matches and conceded seven defeats in the ongoing season. The five-time IPL champions have a very minimal chance of qualifying for the IPL 2025 Playoffs.

During the match between Chennai and Punjab, the Super Kings captain MS Dhoni came on the crease in the 18th over of the first inning, replacing Sam Curran. Dhoni started his knock with a four by sending it over the keeper.

An interesting thing happened at the start of the 19th over when the 43-year-old smashed a six against Yuzvendra Chahal high over long-on. Coincidentally, MS Dhoni's teammate Ravindra Jadeja was standing outside the ropes and took the catch.

However, MS Dhoni failed to stay on the crease for a long time after smashing one six and a four. The uncapped wicketkeeper-batter's knock came to an end in the second ball of the 19th over, when Chahal removed him. The Punjab Kings spinner bowled a full delivery on the outside off. Dhoni tried for a six over the long-off, but straight landed on Nehal Wadhera's palms.

MS Dhoni scored 11 runs from four balls at a strike rate of 275.00. The CSK captain hammered one four and a six during his time on the crease.

MS Dhoni's Numbers In IPL 2025

MS Dhoni is having a quiet IPL 2025 season, scoring just 151 runs from 10 matches at a strike rate of 148.04. The veteran has played 274 IPL matches and scored 5394 runs at a strike rate of 137.81, and has an average of 38.53. He has 24 half-centuries in the cash-rich tournament, but yet to smash his maiden IPL ton.