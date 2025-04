Punkab Kings leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has claimed a sensational hat-trick against Chennai Super Kings. He dismissed Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad. This is Chahal's second hat-trick in IPL, and his first hat-trick came against KKR in IPL 2022. This also happens to be the second hat-trick at Chepauk after Laxmipati Balaji's hat-trick in the inaugural edition in 2008.