IPL 2025: CSK Prodigy Ayush Mhatre Receives Big Praise From Ambati Rayudu For Showing 'Maturity', 'Temperament' Against RCB

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) conceded a narrow two-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on Saturday, May 3rd.

The Chennai Super Kings have displayed a poor performance in the ongoing 18th season of the IPL 2025. CSK have conceded nine defeats and clinched just two wins in the ongoing season so far. The Super Kings stand at the bottom of the standings with four points and have a net run rate of -1.117. In their previous five games, CSK suffered four consecutive defeats.

CSK Prodigy Scored 94 Runs Against RCB

Even after a poor performance, MS Dhoni-led CSK gave a solid fight against the Bengaluru-based franchise. CSK prodigy Ayush Mhatre single-handedly pulled the franchise on his shoulder against RCB with his 94-run knock from 48 balls at a strike rate of 195.83. The 17-year-old hammered nine fours and five sixes during his time on the crease.

While speaking on JioHotstar, former CSK star Ambati Rayudu said that Ayush Mhatre is the bright spot in the CSK squad, along with Dewald Brevis. He showered praise on the 17-year-old for showing 'maturity and temperament' against the Royal Challengers.

“He's the bright spot—he and Brevis. They have really shown what they can do. Especially him, it was exceptional because he has not overhit the ball. He has hit a few sixes, and a lot of boundaries. He has shown timing, power, and finesse. He has shown the maturity and the temperament that is required to excel at this level. I think he's an excellent find for CSK," Ambati Rayudu said on JioHotstar.

Ayush Mhatre's Stats In IPL