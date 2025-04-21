IPL 2025: CSK Star Ravichandran Ashwin Handed Reality Check After Crushing MI Defeat: ' Just Bowling Safe'

Mumbai Indians handed Chennai Super Kings their 6th defeat in IPL 2925 at the Wankhede Stadium. MS Dhoni's side has looked very ordinary this time around.

Ravichandran Ashwin's IPL 2025 Performance Raised Questions

The IPL 2023 champions accumulated a quite formidable squad, bringing the likes of Rachin Ravindra, Ravichandran Ashwin and devon Conway. This was Ruturaj Gaikwad's second season as the CSK captain but he was ruled out for the remainder season due to an elbow injury. MS Dhoni was passed the baton, but CSK's fortunes haven't really changed.

Mumbai Indians avenged their defeat with a brilliant nine wicket victory over CSK, leaving them on the brink of crashing out of the IPL. CSK bowlers were made to look pretty ordinary by both Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.

R Ashwin's performance has been under severe scrutiny. The former Indian international was grabbed for w hopping 9.75 crore at the auction but has severely failed to justify his price tag. Former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth blasted the 38 year old for his underwhelming display in IPL 2025.

On his YouTube channel he said, “What is Ashwin doing? He has turned all defensive. He is not looking to take wickets. He is like let me get through these four overs. He never went for wicket-taking. Just bowling safe.”

CSK IPL Playoff Qualification Scenario