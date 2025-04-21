IPL 2025: CSK Star Ravichandran Ashwin Handed Reality Check After Crushing MI Defeat: ' Just Bowling Safe'

Updated April 21st 2025, 23:55 IST
Mumbai Indians handed Chennai Super Kings their 6th defeat in IPL 2925 at the Wankhede Stadium. MS Dhoni's side has looked very ordinary this time around.
The IPL 2023 champions accumulated a quite formidable squad, bringing the likes of Rachin Ravindra, Ravichandran Ashwin and devon Conway. This was Ruturaj Gaikwad's second season as the CSK captain but he was ruled out for the remainder season due to an elbow injury. MS Dhoni was passed the baton, but CSK's fortunes haven't really changed.
Mumbai Indians avenged their defeat with a brilliant nine wicket victory over CSK, leaving them on the brink of crashing out of the IPL. CSK bowlers were made to look pretty ordinary by both Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.
Also Read: IPL 2025: Shubman Gill Leads Gujarat Titans To Commanding Win Over Unarmoured Knights, Shatters KKR's Playoff Hopes
R Ashwin's performance has been under severe scrutiny. The former Indian international was grabbed for w hopping 9.75 crore at the auction but has severely failed to justify his price tag. Former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth blasted the 38 year old for his underwhelming display in IPL 2025.
On his YouTube channel he said, “What is Ashwin doing? He has turned all defensive. He is not looking to take wickets. He is like let me get through these four overs. He never went for wicket-taking. Just bowling safe.”
Also Read: 'Never Seen CSK Struggle': Former Indian Batter Suresh Raina Blasts Chennai Super Kings Following Loss To Mumbai Indians
The five time IPL champions didn't qualify for the IPL playoffs and if they fail to make it this time this could be the first time they won't make it to the knockouts consecutive times. 16 points is considered to be the cutoff for playoff qualification, which means CSK need to win all their remaining six matches. Given their poor run rate, they need to register big wins in all their matches in a bid to keep their hopes alive. They could still afford luxury of losing a match provided teams in the upper half of the table struggle to get the ball rolling.
Published April 21st 2025, 23:55 IST