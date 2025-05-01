Shashank Singh Falls Prey To Dewald Brevis' Picturesque Catch During Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Clash | WATCH

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a four-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on Wednesday, April 30th.

Following the defeat, the Super Kings have officially failed to qualify for the IPL 2025 Playoffs. The MS Dhoni-led side managed to win just two matches and conceded eight defeats after playing 10 matches so far in the 18th season of the cash-rich tournament. CSK stands in the bottom-most spot in the IPL 2025 standings with four points and has a net run rate of -1.211.

In the first inning of the IPL 2025 match between Chennai and Punjab, CSK posted 190 following Sam Curran's stunning 88-run knock from 47 balls at a strike rate of 187.23. Curran hammered nine fours and four sixes during his time on the crease.

It was Yuzvendra Chahal's four-wicket haul that led the Punjab bowling attack in the first inning. Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen also bagged two wickets each in their respective spells.

During the Shreyas Iyer played a captain's knock, scoring 72 runs from 41 balls at a strike rate of 175.61. Iyer hammered 5 fours and 4 sixes during his time on the crease. Prabhsimran Singh's half-century also played a pivotal role in Punjab Kings' win over Chennai Super Kings.

While chasing the target, Shashank Singh played a cameo, scoring 23 runs from 12 balls, at a strike rate of 191.67. After the dismissal of Shreyas Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh, it was Shashank Singh who helped PBKS cruise over the CSK.

Dewald Brevis Takes Acrobatic Catch To Dismiss Shashank Singh

In the second inning, Dewald Brevis received all the praise from the Chennai fans at the Chepauk after he picked up an acrobatic catch to dismiss Shashank Singh.

In the 18th over, Ravindra Jadeja bowled a good length delivery, Shashank hammered it towards the deep mid-wicket, where Dewald Brevis showed his sheer awareness and presence of mind. The Baby AB took the first catch inside the field, then threw it up in the air, and went outside. While airborne, the South African flicks the ball inside the field, then grabs the catch.

Watch The Video