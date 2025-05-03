IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Romario Shepherd Unleashes An All-Out Assault! Smacks The Fastest Fifty Of IPL 2025

IPL 2025: Romario Shepherd delivered one of the most scintillating knocks of the IPL 2025 season. The Chennai Super Kings could only look as the Caribbean cricketer went buck wild with the bat as he smacked the ball all around the park. Shepherd delivered absolute insanity against Khaleel Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana as he smacked a 14-ball 53. Romario's knock has set a benchmark as he is now the fastest fifty of the IPL 2025 season.

Romario Shepherd Scores The Fastest Fifty Of IPL 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered a strong outing against the Chennai Super Kings at the Chinnaswamy. From the start to the finish, everything was going their way as the batters delivered strong performances. While their momentum briefly shook in the middle-order, Romario Shepherd came for the rescue.

Romario Shepherd smacked 6, 6, 4, 6, 7nb, 0, 4 in the 19th over off Khaleel Ahmed to establish his dominance in the death over. Tim David gave the strike to the Caribbean star in after the first ball of the final over, and he made no mistake. Shepherd went on to hit 4, 0, 4, 6, 6 off Pathirana's over to cap off RCB's innings with flair. Apart from the fastest fifty in IPL 2025, Romario secured the second fastest half century in the history of the Indian Premier League.

RCB Delivers A Solid Innings Against CSK

RCB pulled off a strong start with openers Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell picking up a powerful start in the play. Both of them scored their respective half centuries and settled well in the game. Kohli smacked 62 runs off 33 balls while Bethell scored 55 of 33.