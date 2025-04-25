IPL 2025, CSK vs SRH: MS Dhoni Rekindles Pitch Debate Again, Points Out Unpredictability: 'It Has Not Been The Same'

Chennai Super Kings haven't had an easy outing so far in IPL 2025. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the IPL table and are taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chepauk Stadium.

Chepauk Pitch Has Had Its Fair Share Of Criticism

Pitch has been a major issue in IPL 2025. The Chepauk pitch is known as a spinners' paradise and traditionally it has offered more turns than any other Indian stadium. But this time, pacers seem to have more assistance than the spinners, which hasn't allowed the five time IPL champions to play their natural game on a spin-friendly pitch.

CSK have stacked their squads with spinners, but except for Noor Ahmad, no other spinners have managed to grind the best out of this surface. Ahead of the match against SRH, Dhoni has once again reignited the pitch debate. The CSK stand-in skipper admitted he has failed to read the Chennai pitch since 2010.

As quoted by the Hindustan Times, the former Indian skipper said on JioHotstar during the toss, “I've said that since 2010. Most people think that when I say I'm not sure about the wicket over here, we want a slower track, and we keep saying it. But that has been the case. Once the wicket was relayed after 2010, we returned to the Champions League, and it has not been the same. They're trying their level best, but we are never sure this is how the wicket is.”

How Can CSK Still Qualify For IPL Playoffs