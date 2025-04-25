Pat Cummins-Led Sunrisers Hyderabad Opt To Bowl Against Chennai Super Kings, Dewald Brevis Set For IPL 2025 Debut

IPL 2025: Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and decided to bowl against MS Dhoni 's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2025, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on Friday, April 25th.

Captain Dhoni confirmed that 21-year-old Dewald Brevis, set to make his IPL 2025 debut, will replace Rachin Ravindra in the CSK playing eleven. Vijay Shankar also made his way out to make space for Deepak Hooda in the first eleven. On the other hand, the Sunrisers are coming into the match with the same playing eleven.

CSK Captain MS Dhoni Taking One Game At A Time

While speaking at the toss, SRH skipper Cummins said that they are up for the challenge against CSK. Cummins also backed their players despite poor performance in the ongoing season.

"Chennai is always a big game, coming off a couple of loses but it is a new venue and boys are up for it. If the wicket is good, backing them to get a big total and otherwise also, backing them to do well. The pitch looks a little bit dry," Pat Cummins said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Skipper MS Dhoni said that dew will play a role in the second inning, for which they wanted to bowl as well. He added that the Super Kings are taking one game at a time in the IPL 2025.

"Dew was the main reason why we also wanted to bowl first. Almost in all the departments when you are not playing good cricket, chances are there will be pressure on the other guys as well... We are looking at one game at a time, and we are looking at few combinations and have confidence in your ability and execute what you want to... We have made 2 changes. Rachin and Shankar out. Brevis and Hooda in," Dhoni said at toss.

CSK Hold Tenth Place On IPL 2025 Standings