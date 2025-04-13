IPL 2025: DC Captain Axar Patel Earns Big Praise From Ashutosh Sharma For Creating 'Positive' Environment In Dressing Room

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, on Sunday, April 13th.

The Delhi-based franchise stand at the top of the IPL 2025 standings with eight points and have a net run rate of +1.275. They are the only team in the ongoing season who have stayed unbeaten as of now.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians hold the ninth place on the IPL 2025 table with just two points and have a net run rate of -0.010. The Mumbai-based franchise have displayed a poor run in the ongoing cash-rich tournament; they have won just one match in their previous five fixtures.

'Axar Patel Has Been Leading Really Well': Ashutosh Sharma

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, DC batter Ashutosh Sharma hailed Axar Patel's captaincy in the ongoing 2025 season and said that the all-rounder has made the youngsters feel comfortable in the dressing room. He added that Axar has created a positive environment in the team.

“As for Axar bhai’s captaincy—he’s been leading really well. He’s made all the youngsters feel comfortable. We can talk to him about anything, and he's created a very positive environment,” Ashutosh told reporters at the press conference.

Ashutosh added that he doesn't focus too much on the results, but believes in his abilities and the process.

“Honestly, I don’t focus too much on results. I believe in my abilities and always concentrate on the process. I don’t think about winning or losing after a match. I just stay focused on the process, which helps keep things simple and reduces pressure,” he added.

Axar Patel Scored 1711 Runs In IPL So Far

Axar Patel has played 154 IPL matches, scoring 1711 runs at a strike rate of 131.72 and has an average of 21.39. Meanwhile, he picked up 123 wickets in the cash-rich tournament.