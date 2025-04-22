IPL 2025: DC Opt To Bowl Against LSG, Dushmantha Chameera Replaces Mohit Sharma For Capitals At Lucknow

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and skipper Axar Patel has opted to bowl first against the Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Cricket Stadium. Skipper Axar Patel has revealed that Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera has been incorporated by the Capitals, and he will be replacing Mohit Sharma. On the other hand, LSG have opted for the same XI. The DC skipper elected to bowl after keeping the red soil wicket in mind and that there was dew in the previous game at Ekana.

DC Opt To Bowl, Chameera Replaces Mohit Sharma

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel focuses on the need to restrict the Lucknow Super Giants in a chaseable position and wants them to bowl well at Ekana. They are concentrating on what went right for them and the areas of improvement.

“If we bowl well, we can restrict them. We focused on what we did right and areas where we can improve. We aren't thinking too much. We've been part of a couple of close matches,” DC Skipper Axar Patel said during the toss, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Rishabh Pant 's Right Hand Is Taped

The Lucknow Super Giants may have a possible injury concern with their skipper, Rishabh Pant. During the toss, the wicketkeeper-batter had his right hand taped, which may ignite concern among the fans. Even Deep Dasgupta had to ask whether his hand was okay. However, Pant put all concerns to rest by saying that his hand is okay.