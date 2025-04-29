'Waste Of 23 Crore': Fans Lash Out At KKR Batter Venkatesh Iyer After Poor Knock Against DC In IPL 2025

IPL 2025: Fans tore apart Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Venkatesh Iyer for his continuous poor performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

During Kolkata Knight Riders' match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 48th match of the cash-rich tournament, the 30-year-old scored just seven runs from five balls at a strike rate of 140.00. His time on the crease came to an end in the 10th over, when Axar Patel dismissed him. It was Iyer's fourth single-digit in the 18th season of the IPL.

KKR Roped In Venkatesh Iyer For Rs 23.75 Crore

The Knight Riders roped in Venkatesh Iyer for a hefty amount of Rs 23.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega-auction. However, he failed to justify his massive price tag in the ongoing season. Iyer also became KKR's most expensive player in the IPL's history.

Venkatesh Iyer played 61 IPL matches, scoring 1468 runs at a strike rate of 137.32, and has an average of 29.96. in his IPL career, he has also bagged three wickets.

The middle-order batter has played 10 games in the 18th season of the extravagant T20 tournament, but scored just 142 runs at a strike rate of 139.22, and has an average of 20.29.

However, the all-rounder stunning season for the defending champions in the IPL 2024. In the previous season, Iyer scored 370 runs from 15 matches at a strike rate of 158.80, and had an average of 46.25.

Following his poor performance against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, cricket fans joined hands to criticize Venkatesh Iyer and said that it was a Rs 23.75 crore scam for the Knight Riders.

Fans Hit Out At Venkatesh Iyer's Knock Against DC