'Waste Of 23 Crore': Fans Lash Out At KKR Batter Venkatesh Iyer After Poor Knock Against DC In IPL 2025

Updated April 29th 2025, 21:20 IST
IPL 2025: Fans tore apart Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Venkatesh Iyer for his continuous poor performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.
During Kolkata Knight Riders' match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 48th match of the cash-rich tournament, the 30-year-old scored just seven runs from five balls at a strike rate of 140.00. His time on the crease came to an end in the 10th over, when Axar Patel dismissed him. It was Iyer's fourth single-digit in the 18th season of the IPL.
ALSO READ: Delhi Capitals Opt To Bowl Against Kolkata Knight Riders, Anukul Roy Replaces Vaibhav Arora In Playing Eleven
The Knight Riders roped in Venkatesh Iyer for a hefty amount of Rs 23.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega-auction. However, he failed to justify his massive price tag in the ongoing season. Iyer also became KKR's most expensive player in the IPL's history.
Venkatesh Iyer played 61 IPL matches, scoring 1468 runs at a strike rate of 137.32, and has an average of 29.96. in his IPL career, he has also bagged three wickets.
The middle-order batter has played 10 games in the 18th season of the extravagant T20 tournament, but scored just 142 runs at a strike rate of 139.22, and has an average of 20.29.
ALSO READ: Ravi Shastri Doesn't Want Unwanted Attention For Vaibhav Suryavanshi: 'He's Young, Just Let Him Play'
However, the all-rounder stunning season for the defending champions in the IPL 2024. In the previous season, Iyer scored 370 runs from 15 matches at a strike rate of 158.80, and had an average of 46.25.
Following his poor performance against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, cricket fans joined hands to criticize Venkatesh Iyer and said that it was a Rs 23.75 crore scam for the Knight Riders.
Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders stand in seventh place on the IPL 2025 standings with seven points and have a net run rate of +0.212. The Knights have won just three matches and conceded five defeats after playing nine matches so far. In order to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs, KKR need to win their remaining fixtures.
Published April 29th 2025, 21:20 IST