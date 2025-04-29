Punjab Kings Coach Showers Praise On 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Blitzkrieg Knock: 'Indian Cricket Is Very Well Placed'

IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals (RR) clinched an eight-wicket triumph over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Monday, April 28th.

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi was named the 'Player of the Match' following his 101-run knock from 38 balls at a strike rate of 265.79. The cricket prodigy rewrote the record books following his blitz knock against the Titans. Vaibhav Suryavanshi hammered a 35-ball century and leapfrogged Yusuf Pathan to become the second-fastest centurion in IPL history. Only Chris Gayle stands ahead of him.

The 14-year-old also became the youngest cricketer in T20 cricket to smash a century. Following his knock, Vaibhav received big praise from all over the cricket world. All the franchises in the IPL came together and heaped praise on the youngster for displaying a stupendous performance.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Receives Praise From Punjab Kings Fast Bowling Coach

On the eve of Punjab Kings' (PBKS) match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2025, the Rajasthan Royals batter received big praise from PBKS fast bowling coach James Hopes. He hailed India's cricket structure behind the 14-year-old's success in the cash-rich tournament.

“These kids in general, not just last night, they just play a different game. They come up against the Kohlis of the world, the Dhonis of the world, and there's just no fear anymore. I think Indian cricket is very well placed, especially in the shorter format of the game, to put a few teams that would compete with the top few teams in the world on the park right now,” James Hopes told reporters at the pre-match press conference.

Chennai Super Kings will take on Punjab Kings in the 49th match of the IPL 2025, on Wednesday, April 30th, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

PBKS Hold Fifth Place In IPL 2025 Standings