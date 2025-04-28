Did Axar Patel’s Choice of Mukesh Kumar Over Mitchell Starc For 19th Over Hurt Delhi?

DC vs RCB, IPL 2025: Was it the right call from Delhi Capitals Axar Patel to trust Mukesh Kumar over the more experienced Mitchell Starc for the 17th over on Sunday against Royal Challengers Bengaluru? While Delhi lost the match, this decision from Axar is being looked at as the reason behind the loss. When Mukesh was trusted to bowl the 17th over, RCB still needed 38 off 24 balls. Mukesh gave away 12 runs in that over and it seemed like the end for DC.

Could Starc have changed things?

While there is no guarantee Starc could have changed the course of the game, but now that DC have lost - this looks to have been a better option at that point. Starc, who had defended nine in the final over in another game this season, could have made the difference.

Eventually, Tim David and Krunal Pandya took RCB home with nine balls to spare. It was a comprehensive win for RCB. With the win, the RCB side went top of the points table and look good to make the playoff.

Will RCB go All The Way?