Did Axar Patel’s Choice of Mukesh Kumar Over Mitchell Starc For 19th Over Hurt Delhi?

Updated April 28th 2025, 11:31 IST
DC vs RCB, IPL 2025: Was it the right call from Delhi Capitals Axar Patel to trust Mukesh Kumar over the more experienced Mitchell Starc for the 17th over on Sunday against Royal Challengers Bengaluru? While Delhi lost the match, this decision from Axar is being looked at as the reason behind the loss. When Mukesh was trusted to bowl the 17th over, RCB still needed 38 off 24 balls. Mukesh gave away 12 runs in that over and it seemed like the end for DC.
While there is no guarantee Starc could have changed the course of the game, but now that DC have lost - this looks to have been a better option at that point. Starc, who had defended nine in the final over in another game this season, could have made the difference.
Eventually, Tim David and Krunal Pandya took RCB home with nine balls to spare. It was a comprehensive win for RCB. With the win, the RCB side went top of the points table and look good to make the playoff.
Given their form, they look good to go deep in the competition. While Virat Kohli is leading the Orange Cap race, Josh Hazlewood is currently the proud purple cap holder. RCB happen to be one of the few teams to have never won the IPL title and this year they would like to change that. RCB take on Chennai in their next game on May 3 at the Chinnaswamy.
Published April 28th 2025, 11:30 IST