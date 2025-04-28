Rajasthan Royals Out of IPL 2025 Playoff Qualification Race? Coach's Controversial Remark Ahead of Gujarat Titans Clash

RR vs GT, IPL 2025: With Rajasthan getting ready to play their 10th game of the season on Monday, are they still in the playoff race? It has certainly been a season to forget for Rajasthan, who have managed to win merely two out of nine games thus far. Also, what has not helped the side is Samson's injury. He did not lead the side at the start of the season, came back for a brief period - and is now out of IPL 2025. That surely did not help their cause. Rajasthan, who would lock horns with Gujarat Titans on Monday at the Sawai Mansingh stadium, would be hoping to get back to winning ways.

Ahead of the game against Gujarat , bowling coach Shane Bond seems to have given up all hope already.

‘Probably out of the tournament’

“I suppose that’s what hurts us. We’re 2 (wins) and 7 (losses), and go, jeez, where we could sit on the table, but there’s nothing we can do about that now. We’re probably out of the tournament in terms of the points table, but that doesn’t mean there’s not a lot to play for,” Bond said at the pre-match presser.

“At the end of the day, the first fight was to get to the playoffs. We’re not going to get to the playoffs now. So I think you have to identify that and be honest with that… We haven’t been good enough so far, but that doesn’t mean we’re not determined to get out there and get stuck over the next four or five games. That’ll never change,” Bond added.

Can RR turn it Atound?