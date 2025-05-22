IPL 2025: Despite Digvesh Rathi's Suspension, Akash Singh Brings Back 'Notebook' Celebration In GT vs LSG Match

IPL 2025 has again witnessed the famous ‘notebook’ celebration in the Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Giants match. Earlier, Digvesh Rathi was penalised, and the LSG spinner was suspended for a game alongside his 50 per cent match fee.

Akash Singh Brings Back Digvesh Rathi's Notebook Celebration

Another Lucknow bowler, Akash Singh, has brought back the notebook celebration. The left handed seamer bamboozled Jos Buttler's stumps with a slower one and gave the GT star a send-off with the ‘notebook’ celebration. It remains to be seen whether he will be penalised by the BCCI for his act.

Rathi accumulated 5 demerit points this season, and all of his acts came under Article 2.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct. The LSG spinner who gained fame from the Delhi Premier League needs to be very cautious as further accumulation of demerit points would lead him to missing more matches in the future.

Akash also injured his right hand in the match while trying to stop a straight dive from Buttler.

Lucknow Super Giants Piled Up 235 Runs

Mitchell Marsh continued his run-scoring spree and smashed his maiden hundred against Gujarat in Ahmedabad. The Australian T20 captain has been in ravishing form and added 91 runs with Aiden Markram, followed by a 121-run partnership with Nicholas Pooran. Marsh hit 10 fours and 8 sixes as he went berserk in this dead rubber game. Lucknow were eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoff race and will only be playing their remaining matches for pride.