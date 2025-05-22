IPL 2025: Preity Zinta Moves Court Against Punjab Kings Co-owners Ness Wadia and Mohit Burman Over Disputed Meeting - Report

The fact that the Punjab Kings will be playing in the IPL 2025 playoffs is noteworthy in of itself - this is the first time since 2014 that the Mohali-based franchise have been in the knockout stages of the Indian Premier League.

For PBKS, the decision to build a new-look team around an IPL-winning captain in Shreyas Iyer has paid off handsomely, and many believe they are one of the favourites to lift the title.

However, the franchise has also been known for turmoil in terms of making decisions related to the team - and it seems like trouble is now brewing off the field.

Preity Zinta Takes on Co-Owners

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who is a co-owner of the franchise, has filed a legal case against the co-owners of the franchise in Ness Wadia and Mohit Burman.

The three are directors of KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited, the company that owns the PBKS franchise since its inception in 2008.

A media report claims that she is challenging the legality of an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on April 21.

She claimed the meeting went ahead without following proper procedures under the Companies Act, 2013, and other secretarial rules.

Zinta claims she opposed the meeting via email but her objections were ignored, with Wadia and Burman going ahead with the meeting.

Another objection of hers stems from the fact that a man named Muneesh Khanna was named as a director in the meeting.

She asked the court to stop him from acting as a director and to stop them from carrying out any decisions taken in that meeting, adding that no more meetings take place in her absence until the issue is resolved.

PBKS' Strong IPL 2025 Showing

The legal issues have not stopped Zinta from showing up to support the team in person.

And Punjab have done very well - not only are they through to the play-offs but can even make it to the top 2.