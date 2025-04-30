Kolkata Knight Riders Double Down on Celebrations After Victory Against Delhi, Mark Andre Russell's Birthday In Style | WATCH

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders have finally managed to revive some of their "spin to win" mantra. The defending champions have been constantly trying to stay alive in the eighteenth edition of the IPL. KKR stunned Delhi by inflicting a 14-run defeat on them.

Delhi were asked to chase 205 runs on their home turf, but the KKR spinners and their quality bowling sucked the life out of the host's batting innings, and later they succumbed under pressure. The Knight Riders haven't been able to be at their dominant best this season, and there are multiple reasons behind it.

Though KKR won, they have a fresh headache to address, which will also keep the franchise's fans on the edge of their seats. Ajinkya Rahane picked up a hand injury, but he hopes to be fully fit before his team's next game on May 4, 2025.

Andre Russell Marks 37th Birthday In Style

Kolkata Knight Riders had more than one reason to celebrate after their stellar victory against Axar Patel's Delhi. Andre Russell was turning 37, and the Knight Riders made sure that he rang in his birthday in style.

This was Knight Riders' fourth victory in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League, and they are still alive and can easily make it to the playoffs. Andre Russell did play a pivotal role in KKR's victory. The all-rounder scored 17 off 9 while batting, and with the ball in his hands, Russell bowled two overs, conceded 22 runs, and claimed the wicket of Vipraj Nigam, who at one stage threatened to take the game away from defending champions KKR.

Dissecting Andre Russell's IPL Career So Far