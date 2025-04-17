IPL 2025: Digvesh Rathi's 'Notebook' Celebration Gets Major Reprieve, Umpires Asked To Go 'More' Lenient On Players: Report

Lucknow Super Giants spinner Digvesh Rathi has hogged the limelight with his unique “Notebook” celebration in IPL 2025. The LSG bowler took the IPL by storm for his celebration and he was also fined by the BCCI twice this season.

Umpires Asked To Go More Lenient on Players

But he could soon be allowed to celebrate in his unique style as BCCI reportedly has asked the umpires to be more lenient towards the players. As per a Cricbuzz report, umpires have been asked to go easy on players regarding their on-field celebrations. Digvesh first introduced the celebration against Punkab Kings when he dismissed Priyansh Arya. He was fined 25 per cent of his match fees and was handed one demerit point.

He went on to repeat the celebration again when LSG faced the Mumbai Indians. He was again fined 50 per cent of his match fees and was again handed two demerit points in the proceedings. This has attracted severe criticism from a section as eminent commentators like Sunil Gavaskar raised questions.

On his column for Mid-Day, Gavaskar wrote, “Yes, cricket can do with something different and unique, but the celebration also needs a context. Will we see some unique fresh ones before the tournament ends?"

Digvesh Rathi Has Been A Vital Cog For LSG

This happens to be Digvesh's maiden IPL season, having attracted attention in the Delhi Premier League. LSG placed their bets on the player, and it has reaped dividends as the 25-year-old has picked up nine wickets so far, having played all the matches. LSG were humbled by CSK in the last match, and Rishabh Pant's men will face the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.