IPL 2025 Eliminator: Know The Pitch And Weather Report As Mumbai Indians Take On Gujarat Titans For A Place In Qualifier 2

After a thrilling encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings in the first qualifier which saw RCB move to the finals for the first time after 2016, it is time for the Eliminator which will be taking place on 30th May 2025. The match will be played between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans and the winner will move to the second qualifier. The loser however will be eliminated from the tournament. As the match draws near, here is how the pitch and weather will play put during Eliminator 1 of IPL 2025.

Pitch Report For The First Eliminator Between MI And GT

The match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be played in Mullanpur and the conditions are going to be very unknown to both teams as neither have played a match there. Generally teams batting first in Mullanpur have had the upper hand with teams batting first winning three out of five times.

However the notion of batting first in Mullanpur has recently gone out the window with the biggest example coming in from the match between RCB and PBKS which saw RCB run through PBKS in the first innings. In the match between RCB and PBKS, RCB broke the notion of batting first in Mullanpur and decided to bowl first. The RCB bowlers ran through the PBKS batting line up with half of Punjab's batting back into the dugout in the powerplay. Punjab could only manage 101 before losing all their wickets. With an average score on the ground being in the 170s, the teams will be alien to the conditions they are going to be playing in.

Weather Report For Eliminator 1 Between MI And GT

The weather in Mullanpur will be around the 30-40 degree range. The temperature at the start of the match is expected to be around 38 degrees with the temperatures dropping as the game goes on. Nonetheless players can expect heat in Mullanpur and will have to look to tackle it too.

Mullanpur Weather (Source- Accuweather.com)

There is no expected rain in Mullanpur and the weather will be hot and humid.

Statistics For Mullanpur Cricket Stadium

Five matches have been played in Mullanpur in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League. In the five matches that have been played at the venue, Punjab Kings have been a part of all of the matches. Here is how the stats have fared in New Chandigardh-