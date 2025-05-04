IPL 2025 - Ex-Cricketer Commends RCB Star Virat Kohli’s Fiery Knock Against CSK: 'He's Not Competing With Anybody Else'

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched a close two-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 3rd.

Romario Shepherd was named the 'Player of the Match' following his unbeaten 53-run knock from 14 balls at a strike rate of 378.57. The Caribbean hammered four fours and six sixes during his time on the crease.

However, the former RCB captain Virat Kohli slammed another fifty against the Super Kings. The 36-year-old scored 62 runs from 33 balls at a strike rate of 187.88. He hammered five fours and five sixes against the visitors.

Following Kohli's knock, cricket pundits showered praise on the talismanic batter for his consistency.

‘You Just Have To Keep Praising Virat Kohli’: Aakash Chopra

While speaking to JioHotstar, former cricketer Aakash Chopra said that one has to keep praising Virat Kohli for his top performance in every season. He added that Kohli is at a different level and not competing with anyone else. Chopra added that the 36-year-old is just trying to outdo himself.

“You just have to keep praising because that's what this man does season after season after season. The fact is that he's not actually competing with anybody else. When you reach this stage of your career, you're just trying to outdo yourself and add more arrows to your quiver,” Aakash Chopra said on JioHotstar.

Virat Kohli's Stats In IPL

Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the ongoing season, scoring 505 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 143.47. He has also played 263 IPL matches, scoring 8509 runs at a strike rate of 132.60.