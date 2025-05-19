IPL 2025: Ex-Cricketer Hails Delhi Capitals Star KL Rahul's 'Commendable Knock' Against GT, Claims He Did Not Get Support From Teammates

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals (DC) conceded a disappointing 10-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 60th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, on Sunday, May 18th.

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan showcased a stunning performance against the Capitals. The youngster played an unbeaten knock of 108-run runs from 61 balls at a strike rate of 177.05, following that he was rewarded with the 'Player of the Match'. He hammered 12 fours and 4 sixes during his time on the crease.

DC Star KL Rahul Played An Unbeaten Century Against GT In IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul also shone in the game against Gujarat Titans, playing an unbeaten 112-run knock from 65 balls at a strike rate of 172.31. However, Rahul's stunning knock went unnoticed after Delhi failed to clinch a win.

While speaking on JioHotstar, former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar showered praise on KL Rahul and called it an commendable knock. Bangar hailed the wicketkeeper-batter for his performance against GT's well-rounded attack.

“It was a commendable knock against a strong and well-rounded attack, featuring four quality seamers. You could clearly see how disciplined the first four overs were from the GT bowlers. Arshad and Siraj were spot on, offering no freebies. It was a tricky phase where Delhi could have lost early wickets, but KL Rahul hung in there," Sanjay Bangar said on JioHotstar.

The former cricketer made a shocking claim and said that KL Rahul did not get much support from the other end while batting. He further added that KL Rahul alone gave a fighting chance to Delhi Capitals.

"He tried to manufacture a few shots before taking on Kagiso Rabada in the fifth or sixth over... He didn’t get much support from the other end, but he gave his team a fighting chance, especially considering their top-order struggles,” he added.

Delhi Capitals Hold Fifth Place On IPL 2025 Standings

Delhi Capitals stand in the fifth position on the IPL 2025 standings with 13 points and have a net run rate of +0.260. DC had a solid start to the season, however, they failed to maintain the momentum. DC suffered five defeats and clinched six wins after playing 12 matches so far.